The Prius Toyota Won't Build, But Zephyr Imagined Perfectly

The Prius wasn't exactly the most-loved car when it launched in 2001. Its plain, bland looks and 13-second 0-60 mph record made many people dislike Toyota's first hybrid. It also didn't win over any more fans when some cars from the 2007-2008, 2010-2012, and 2016 Toyota Prius model years ran into some annoying and potentially dangerous issues.

Nevertheless, its owners loved the car. When asked about the Prius in the article linked above, even automotive historian and documentary filmmaker Joe Ligo said, "That Prius has probably saved us thousands. I'd like to get something newer and cooler, but it's so good we can't afford to get rid of it!"

However, when Toyota launched the fifth-generation Prius, its sleek looks, reasonable performance, and excellent gas mileage made it the hybrid darling of the automotive press. However, someone had a better idea for the Prius. Here's what they imagined, and why Toyota will (probably) never build it.