The 6 Most Impressive Super Car Concepts That Were Never Actually Produced

The automotive world is full of different stylistic elements. From Lamborghini's iconic "Hexagon and the Y" to Mazda's KODO design language, each car manufacturer offers its products in recognizable packages for consistency in style and brand. Every once in a while, companies put all the limitations aside to showcase what the future of their automobiles could look like through a concept car.

As the name suggests, a concept car is a mere idea — a glimpse into the highest summits of a brand's imagination. Some concept models only dwell on a drawing board, while others might take the spotlight on an automobile exhibition with fully functioning powertrains and interior features.

Due to their mythical nature, concept cars always attract a lot of attention from car enthusiasts. Some concept models, such as the legendary Lexus LFA, reached the production line. However, most of these visionary examples never end up on the road. While the history of automobiles is not shy of wacky designs, some never-to-be concept supercars stand among the most impressive pieces of machinery in their own time.