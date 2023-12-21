These Are 6 Of The Best New Car Colors We Saw In 2023

A good paint scheme can do a lot to snazz up a less interesting car and make it something that turns heads. It can also differentiate between trim levels and a number of other options and packages. Namely, it gives your car some personality, regardless of what make or model it is. After all, bare metal doesn't always look the best.

Over the course of 2023, automakers each did their respective best trying to add pops of color to lineups and for the most part, the efforts paid off. This year was full of automotive paint colors from wacky to striking (and just about everything in between). Detailing each and every paint color revealed by a manufacturer during this year would take ages and besides, another shade of black or white on a luxury SUV doesn't exactly get everyone's attention. However, there are definitely a few colors that stand out in the sea of black, white, and gray.