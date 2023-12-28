Here's How The US Navy Is Planning To Use AI In Submarines

When it comes to submarine warfare, a key challenge that all naval units encounter is stealth. In fact, nuclear-powered submarines deter war thanks to their ability to survive the first strike of a nuclear attack and ability to remain undetected. For this reason, many modern submarines are designed to be nearly impossible to detect. Unfortunately, submarines still rely on sonar technology, which uses sound waves to send and receive signals. Despite sonar's many issues — including detectability and negative impact on marine wildlife and even humans — it's still the most effective method of underwater communication. With this in mind, it's no wonder that this is an area where artificial intelligence (AI) is coming into play.

In November 2023, the Australian government claimed that its naval personnel were injured by the Chinese navy's "unsafe" use of sonar in Japan's exclusive economic zone. During a joint press conference in California just a few weeks later, Australia announced that it would begin testing the use of AI to help track Chinese submarines under a new Aukus plan. Established in September 2021, Aukus is a security alliance formed by Australia, the U.S., and the U.K., with the initial goal of Australia acquiring nuclear submarines. In addition, under its technology agreement, Aukus announced its plan to use AI to help crew members track Chinese submarines faster and more accurately. In 2023, the defense chiefs of the three nations shared that crew flying Pacific missions will use AI algorithms to process sonar data.