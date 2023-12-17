The Future Of Fighter Jets: AI And Unmanned Aerial Combat

While the threat of nuclear warfare has loomed for decades, a different song is being sung in the age of technology. These days, the tides have turned, and technology like artificial intelligence (AI) is beginning to change the rules of war. For years, world militaries have been divided on how AI should be used on and off the battlefield. After all, it poses complex questions regarding what aspects of decision-making should be outsourced and what kind of training is necessary to equip soldiers to use it both effectively and ethically.

With countries racing to develop military applications of AI, it's only a matter of time before it becomes even more of a decisive factor in the battlefield. Among the many ways technology is transforming the U.S. military, AI has been a growing boon for fighters looking to optimize their performance, especially in the skies. In June 2023, Boeing announced the development of MQ-28, its "Ghost Bat" Drone, which uses advanced AI to support existing fighter jet fleets by tracking both opposing and allied aircraft. But, did you know that just a few months earlier, the U.S. Air Force already had a successful autonomous flight with a fighter jet?

In 2022, a modified F-16 fighter jet using AI took off from Edwards Air Force Base in California. During its test flight, the fighter jet, codenamed VISTA X-62A, displayed advanced fighter maneuver drills. After returning to base, the VISTA became the first tactical aircraft to be successfully piloted with AI in history.