Corolla Vs. Camry: Which Toyota Better Suits Your Needs?

Toyota's Corolla and Camry are two of the brand's bestselling sedans. Toyota has consistently updated the Camry and Corolla lineup with new and better offerings for every passing generation. Now in its twelfth iteration, the Corolla is available in sedan and hatchback body styles, both powered by a zippy 169-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Moreover, the Corolla Hybrid starts at under $25,000 and delivers an estimated 50 mpg.

Meanwhile, the high-performance GR Corolla includes a 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive, and a six-speed manual gearbox. New for 2024 is the return of the GR Corolla Circuit Edition in two bespoke paint colors (Blue Flame and Ice Cap), standard 18-inch BBS wheels, a carbon fiber roof, a bulging hood, and aero enhancements to slice the wind.

On the other end of the spectrum is the Toyota Camry, now entering its ninth generation for the 2025 model year. The Camry's newfound hammerhead styling is a trend started by the all-new Toyota Prius, and all 2025 Toyota Camrys will strictly feature a hybrid powertrain with front-wheel or all-wheel drivetrains.

The Corolla and Camry are solid picks in the compact and midsize sedan segment, further enhanced by Toyota's longstanding status of bulletproof reliability and durability. The answer to which is better will ultimately depend on your budget and whether you need a bigger (or smaller) car.