Corolla Vs. Camry: Which Toyota Better Suits Your Needs?
Toyota's Corolla and Camry are two of the brand's bestselling sedans. Toyota has consistently updated the Camry and Corolla lineup with new and better offerings for every passing generation. Now in its twelfth iteration, the Corolla is available in sedan and hatchback body styles, both powered by a zippy 169-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Moreover, the Corolla Hybrid starts at under $25,000 and delivers an estimated 50 mpg.
Meanwhile, the high-performance GR Corolla includes a 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive, and a six-speed manual gearbox. New for 2024 is the return of the GR Corolla Circuit Edition in two bespoke paint colors (Blue Flame and Ice Cap), standard 18-inch BBS wheels, a carbon fiber roof, a bulging hood, and aero enhancements to slice the wind.
On the other end of the spectrum is the Toyota Camry, now entering its ninth generation for the 2025 model year. The Camry's newfound hammerhead styling is a trend started by the all-new Toyota Prius, and all 2025 Toyota Camrys will strictly feature a hybrid powertrain with front-wheel or all-wheel drivetrains.
The Corolla and Camry are solid picks in the compact and midsize sedan segment, further enhanced by Toyota's longstanding status of bulletproof reliability and durability. The answer to which is better will ultimately depend on your budget and whether you need a bigger (or smaller) car.
Toyota Corolla: Hitting the right spots
The Toyota Corolla lost its fuel-sipping yet lifeless 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and made the 2.0-liter four-banger standard across the board. It's the same engine as in a Corolla Hatchback, producing 169 horsepower and 151 lb-ft. of torque, and it sends power to the front wheels using a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Despite having a larger displacement engine, the 2.0-liter Corolla achieves a combined 35 mpg, better than the old 1.8-liter engine's 33 mpg.
The Corolla sedan and hatchback have roomy seating for up to five and offer 13.1 and 17.8 cubic feet of trunk space, respectively. The base Toyota Corolla LE starts at about $23,000 and has LED running lights, remote keyless entry, 16-inch steelie rollers, automatic climate control, and an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity.
All Corollas have advanced driving aids like lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, and lane departure warnings. The range-topping Corolla XSE starts at about $28,000 and has LED headlights, faux leather seats, heated front seats, 18-inch wheels, and a sunroof.
Toyota Camry: Legacy midsize sedan
The incoming 2025 Toyota Camry is the ninth iteration of the brand's popular midsize car, now wearing a bolder façade and equipped with Toyota's fifth-generation hybrid powertrain. Under the hood is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors that turn the front wheels, collectively generating 225 horsepower.
However, the new Camry has an optional all-wheel drivetrain that adds a third electric motor in the rear axle, raising the output to 232 horsepower. Toyota has yet to reveal the official EPA fuel economy numbers, but the 2025 Camry could mirror the outgoing Camry Hybrid's 46 to 52 mpg, thanks to a continuously variable automatic (CVT) transmission.
Size-wise, the Camry is a more substantial car than the Corolla, offering up to 42.1 inches of legroom in the front and 38 inches in the second row. Trunk space will likely remain unchanged over the previous model's 15.1 cubic feet. In addition, the new Camry's redesigned interior features heated and ventilated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, laminated front window glass, and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen.
With base prices from about $30,000 to $37,000, the 2025 Toyota Camry has the space, style, equipment, and hybrid motivation to sway buyers from purchasing a humdrum crossover. If your budget is below $30,000, the Corolla is worth looking at over a Honda Civic or Hyundai Elantra. But if you could spend upwards of $30,000 on a Toyota sedan, the 2025 Camry fits the bill to a T.