Temu, Minecraft, Max Among Most Popular iPhone And iPad Apps Of 2023

Along with Spotify Wrapped and other year-end lists, another annual December tradition has been Apple's announcement of the year's most popular iOS and iPadOS apps and games. For 2023, the company has compiled year-end charts that are localized for 35 different countries and regions in several different categories, in addition to its App Store Editorial team naming its 2023 App Store Award winners. With over 650 million weekly visitors to the App Store this year, the apps at the tops of these lists have been downloaded to countless iPhones and iPads around the world. You can currently see the full 2023 charts for your region on the Today tab of the App Store.

Apps and games have been divided into paid and free categories — which makes sense since people are more likely to download a free app without necessarily having a strong intention to actually use it. The top free iPhone apps for the U.S. were Temu, CapCut, Max, Threads, and TikTok. It's clearly been a big year for Temu, the online retailer that was spun off from a Chinese e-commerce company. Temu was already exploding in popularity in 2022 but continued that momentum throughout 2023, thanks to low prices, aggressive advertising, and growing name recognition. However, as more people download and shop on Temu, more have been becoming aware of scams and other issues with the company.

Meanwhile, social media shows its enduring popularity, with two spots in the top five. TikTok has managed to continue its growth despite being around for years at this point. At the same time, Threads — Meta's answer to X, formerly known as Twitter — hit the ground running with record-breaking downloads last spring before dropping off in usage after just a few weeks.