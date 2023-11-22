Save Up To 50% On Laptops (For Every Budget) This Black Friday
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's the end of November, which means a whole lot of stores — both online and off — are having some pretty big sales. Just how long those deep discounts last varies from shop to shop, and online sales tend to have larger windows, but the point is that if you're in the market for costly electronics, now is one of the best times to buy.
In fact, a whole lot of laptops have gotten price drops over at Best Buy across a wide variety of price ranges — with savings sometimes in the hundreds of dollars, no less. So whether you're looking for a laptop you can afford with some of your expected holiday money, or have been hoping to find a good deal on a high-end gaming rig, there's a good chance you're covered.
Bear in mind that there is some wiggle room between price brackets, though. You may find that the specs you're looking for end up being a bit cheaper than expected, or that the beast of a gaming laptop you want doesn't quite measure up. The key is to take your time and look around — and don't be afraid to check alternate options for some of these listings. Increasing memory might also inflate the price, but in most cases, you'll still be presented with a lower cost than usual due to the sale.
Under $500
Believe it or not, there are a fair number of laptops to be found for under (or just around) $500, though don't expect any of them to offer a massive amount of storage space or RAM speeds. The 15.6-inch Acer Chromebook 315 is a good place to start with a current sale price of $139 netting you 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of hard drive space. It also offers an HD anti-glare display, a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor, and claims over 12 hours of battery life. Just remember that Chromebooks use Chrome OS by design, so no Windows.
HP's 17.3-inch HD+ laptop is about twice the price of the Chromebook 315 at $319.99, but it does come with better specs, namely 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, plus an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor. Its HD+ display also offers glare resistance, a two-speaker stereo system is built in, and it comes with Windows 11 Home installed. Battery life is a bit of a step down at an advertised 11.5 hours, though.
At the very top of the list, price-wise, is the Envy 2-in-1 15.6-inch Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop, also from HP, discounted to $499.99. This one comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, as well, but also includes an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor. Additionally, there's the FHD touchscreen, dual speakers, a 360-degree hinge, a built-in webcam shutter, backlit keyboard, and Windows 11 (not Home) comes pre-installed.
$500 to $800
Stepping beyond the $500 range, you'll find laptops like the 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7+ from Microsoft, marked down to $599.99. This tablet-laptop utilizes a PixelSense LCD touchscreen display and comes with 128 GB of storage along with 8 GB of RAM, plus an Intel 11th Generation Core i3-1115G4 processor. It also comes with a backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Home is already installed, and it claims up to 15 hours of battery life.
For $649.99 you could consider the Envy 2-in-1 15.6-inch FHD Touch-Screen laptop from HP instead. This is where the specs start to get a little more beefy, with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage space along with an AMD Ryzen 7 7000 Series processor. This also comes with a backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Home is installed, and it boasts a 2-in-1 laptop-tablet design.
Rounding out this price range is Gigabyte's 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop, priced at $799.99, which comes standard with a 512 GB hard drive, 16 GB of RAM, and a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. A NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card is also included, making this probably one of the better choices for gaming out of the list so far.
Around $1,000
You can expect even more (power, storage, etc.) from the $1,000 and up range of laptops, provided it's within your budget. Samsung's 15.6-inch 2-in-1 Galaxy Book3 360 ups the ante (though not as much as the Pro) with a baseline 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB hard drive along with a 13th Gen Evo Core i7-1360P Intel processor for $999.99. It also features an FHD AMOLED touchscreen with a 60 Hz refresh rate, has Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and boasts the longest battery life of the whole bunch so far with a claim of up to 22 hours.
Also currently marked down to $999.99 is the 13-inch Surface Pro 9 from Microsoft. This laptop-tablet hybrid comes with Windows 11 Home and features 16 GB of RAM, but is limited to 256 GB of storage if you don't want to increase that price. It also includes an Intel Core i5-1235U 12th Gen processor and PixelSense LCD screen, plus it promises up to 15.5 hours of total battery life. Note, however, that this is also a rare entry at the $500+ price point that doesn't include a backlit keyboard.
Slightly above $1,000 is Apple's 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, which sits on the lower end memory-wise with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, but is also $250 off with a price of $1,049.99. In this instance, mostly what you're paying for is the Apple ecosystem (macOS Ventura, AirPlay, iCloud, etc.), Retina display, and up to 18 hours of claimed battery life.
$1,100 and up
If your budget can go a bit further, there's also the MSI Stealth 14-inch 165hz FHD+ Gaming Laptop to consider. For $1,099.99, you'll find 16 GB of RAM with 1 TB of storage, an Intel Core i7 13620H processor, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. Windows 11 Home comes standard, while user reviews place the battery life at around 6+ hours based on what you're doing.
Or consider Lenovo's 15.6-inch 144Hz LOQ Gaming Laptop, from its LOQ series, for $1,099.99, with an FHD display, 8 GB of RAM, and 512 GB hard drive. An AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor and 6 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card are also part of the deal, along with a claim of up to 7 hours of battery life.
Going back to the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air 15, you can go up to 512 GB of storage space for $1,249.00 — along with 8 GB of RAM and Apple's usual Retina display. You'll also find a Spatial Audio-supporting six-speaker sound system and promises of up to 18 hours of battery life. It may not be ideal for gaming compared to the rest of the laptops in this category, but it's no slouch. You can double the RAM (16 GB) for $1,449.00.
At the highest end of the price spectrum is the HP OMEN 16-inch 165Hz Full HD Gaming Laptop for $1,399.99. Its 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of hard drive space may not stand out much, but the 165 Hz refresh rate puts the "flicker-free" IPS display toward the top. It also includes an AMD Ryzen 9 7000 Series processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, with approximately 8 hours worth of battery life. Additionally, the Omen Tempest cooling system promises to keep the hardware cool during prolonged (or intense, or both) gaming sessions.