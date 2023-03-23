Lenovo Launches LOQ Gaming Laptop Line, Unleashes A Slew Of 16-Inch Legions
Lenovo is expanding its lineup of gaming laptops with the introduction of the new LOQ series, which focuses on delivering powerful innards at an affordable asking price. The LOQ lineup will sit below Lenovo's Legion portfolio, just the way Asus sells its TUF series laptops at attractive prices while the ROG family takes the flagship tier. Lenovo's inaugural LOQ lineup includes four laptops served in 15-inch and 16-inch sizes as well as Intel and AMD flavors alongside a desktop tower.
The LOQ 15 duo offers a 15-inch panel with up to WQHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate, 3 ms response time, and 350 nits of peak brightness. The 16-inch sibling serves a WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) screen with similar specs, but a slightly taller aspect ratio. Lenovo will let you configure these laptops with up to Intel's 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU (or AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor) and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD.
The Lenovo LOQ 15 starts at $900, but the Intel model will hit the shelves in April while the AMD configurations arrive a month later. The LOQ 16 series laptops with Intel chips start at $1,149.99 and will be up for grabs this May, while the AMD trim is priced lower at $950 and will go on sale in June. The Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRB8 has a starting price of $980 and will arrive in the fall season.
Legion gets silicon boost too
In addition to introducing the LOQ series, Lenovo is also refreshing its Legion series gaming laptops with the latest silicon from Intel, AMD, and Nvidia. Gaming enthusiasts will get to pick between the Slim 7i, Slim 7, Slim 5, and Slim 5i, all of which come in a 16-inch form factor. For the first time, Lenovo is also adding a 14-inch trim for the Legion Slim 5, which also comes in an OLED panel version.
The updated Legion lineup will let buyers configure these machines with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor (or AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS) and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU ticking alongside a maximum of 32 GB DDR5 (5400 MHz) RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. Screen options vary between WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels, 240 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits) and 3.2K (3200 x 2000 pixels, 430 nits brightness, 165 Hz refresh rate) panels. Lenovo's proprietary fast charging (zero to 100% in 80 minutes) tech and Wi-Fi 7 are also part of the package.
The Legion Slim 5's 14-inch variant goes on sale in October. The AMD-powered 16-inch version starts at $1,200 and goes on sale in May, while the Intel version will set you back by at least $1,350. Lenovo has set a starting price of $1,770 for the Slim 7i and 7, while the Slim 5i will deduct a minimum of $1,350 from your wallet. These laptops will go on sale starting in April in a phased manner.