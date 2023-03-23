Lenovo Launches LOQ Gaming Laptop Line, Unleashes A Slew Of 16-Inch Legions

Lenovo is expanding its lineup of gaming laptops with the introduction of the new LOQ series, which focuses on delivering powerful innards at an affordable asking price. The LOQ lineup will sit below Lenovo's Legion portfolio, just the way Asus sells its TUF series laptops at attractive prices while the ROG family takes the flagship tier. Lenovo's inaugural LOQ lineup includes four laptops served in 15-inch and 16-inch sizes as well as Intel and AMD flavors alongside a desktop tower.

The LOQ 15 duo offers a 15-inch panel with up to WQHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate, 3 ms response time, and 350 nits of peak brightness. The 16-inch sibling serves a WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) screen with similar specs, but a slightly taller aspect ratio. Lenovo will let you configure these laptops with up to Intel's 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU (or AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor) and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD.

Lenovo

The Lenovo LOQ 15 starts at $900, but the Intel model will hit the shelves in April while the AMD configurations arrive a month later. The LOQ 16 series laptops with Intel chips start at $1,149.99 and will be up for grabs this May, while the AMD trim is priced lower at $950 and will go on sale in June. The Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRB8 has a starting price of $980 and will arrive in the fall season.