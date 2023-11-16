Prius Vs. Corolla: Which Is The Better Toyota For Your Needs?

Choosing between the 2023 Toyota Prius and Toyota Corolla is now more challenging, since the latter is available in numerous configurations. The Corolla is available in a sedan or hatchback body style, with gasoline, hybrid, and high-performance GR hatchback configurations. Compounding things further is the Toyota Corolla Cross and Corolla Cross Hybrid, which are Corolla-based vehicles with some crossover-shaped sheet metal differences.

On the other hand, things are more straightforward in the new Toyota Prius, fresh from its fifth-generation debut in 2022. It's available with a potent gasoline-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain, and that's it. You also get a spirited body shell, making it the most aesthetically pleasing Prius in its lineage. For comparison's sake, we'll focus on the Prius hybrid and the Toyota Corolla sedan, including a few dibs into the hybrid Corolla sedan.

We find it necessary since the new Toyota Prius starts at about $28,700, significantly more than a base Corolla sedan's sub-$23,000 base price. Meanwhile, the Corolla Hybrid starts above $24,000, and tops out at under $28,000 for the range-topping XLE trim — just a few hundred bucks under the base Toyota Prius.