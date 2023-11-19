Massive Tech Scandals That Rocked The Industry

At the buzzy launch event for the Galaxy Note 7, it seemed like Samsung had played its cards right. The Note 7 was widely praised by SlashGear and others while making strong first-week sales. It's safe to say that no one at the event could predict the complete failure that would unfold for the company over the coming weeks. It would turn out that a design fault in the Galaxy Note 7's battery could cause the electrodes inside to bend, in turn causing a short circuit which could lead to the device catching fire.

It wasn't just one incident of fire, either. Mere days after the phone's triumphant launch, stories of devices spontaneously combusting hit the headlines. A few weeks later, the number of cases was rising so rapidly that Samsung announced a recall of all 2.5 million units sold so far. Customers were given two options –- get a refund or receive a replacement device.

However, the scandal didn't end there. It wasn't long before reports surfaced of replacement phones catching fire, including one that started smoking while it was on a Southwest flight that was waiting to depart. The phone burned through part of the plane's carpeting, causing the flight to be canceled. After these additional reports emerged, Samsung was forced to withdraw the Galaxy Note 7 altogether and issue full refunds to all customers at a massive cost to both its revenues and reputation.