Huawei And ZTE Just Landed On The FCC's Worst Blocklist

In the most extreme move to date to address the reported security issues of Chinese-manufactured smartphones, the FCC has officially banned Huawei and ZTE handsets alongside several other makes. The devices now fall under the most restrictive level of FCC categorization.

The U.S. government has repeatedly cited security holes in Huawei and ZTE designs, and while the companies took various steps to comply with American regulations — Huawei even created spinoff Honor to license its phones to less legally troubled third parties — such efforts proved to be too little, too late.

Further movement on the issue is unlikely, at least in the short term. Many of the elements that the U.S. says compromise security are required under Chinese law, which asserts the right of the state to access data on privately owned electronics. In the United States, that issue has proven more fraught, and security backdoors required by China are considered to compromise both individual privacy and national security.