Nikola Founder Found Guilty Of Fraud

The founder of electric pickup manufacturer Nikola faces 20 years in prison after being found guilty of fraud. Trevor Milton stepped down from his role as chief executive of the electric vehicle manufacturer in 2020 after the fraud allegations came to light. The company is known for its electric semi-truck and the Badger electric pickup, but it has also worked on a number of hydrogen and electric infrastructure projects. If you haven't guessed from the company's name and output, it was set up as a direct competitor to EV giant Tesla, though Tesla's controversial CEO is currently doing a lot better than Milton is.

Milton's resignation wasn't the only difficulty Nikola encountered in 2020. GM yanked a $2 billion investment from the firm, the Badger pickup truck went extinct, and a major truck deal between the company and Republic Services collapsed. Republic initially put an order in for 2,500 vehicles, which could eventually increase to 5,000, and both companies were going to work together on an electric refuse truck.

Theoretically, such a truck would have a huge market with various municipalities across the U.S. looking to go carbon neutral. Most refuse trucks have very large engines and require diesel fuel, which is harsh on the environment. When announcing the deal had been terminated, Republic said that "both companies determined that the combination of the various new technologies and design concepts would result in longer than expected development time, and unexpected costs."