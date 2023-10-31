12 Of The Worst Collector's Edition Consoles Ever Made

Video games come in many shapes, sizes, and sales tags. The standard price will net you normal consoles and games, but if you spend a bit extra, you get a bit extra.

Collector's editions of games are common, and many include additions such as artbooks, steel CD cases, and even the occasional statue. Collector's editions of consoles, meanwhile, are less common. Usually, they include standard console components — cables, a controller, and the console itself — and a pack-in game, but these bundles set themselves apart from run-of-the-mill consoles with special patterns you can't get anywhere else. If you purchased the "Marvel's Spider-Man" PlayStation 4 bundle, you received a red console sporting Spidey's iconic logo, and if you bought the "Cyberpunk 2077" Xbox One X, you got an Xbox that looks like it belongs in Night City.

Most of the time, limited and collector's edition consoles are well worth the cash, especially if you love the games they come with and their related iconography. However, as with video games themselves, sometimes quality is an afterthought. Maybe the idea behind a limited edition console was sound but the execution was lacking, or maybe the concept itself was flawed. Here are some of the worst collector's edition consoles you are better off not collecting.