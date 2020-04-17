Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle looks as radical as possible

The Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle was revealed this afternoon by Microsoft. This version of the Xbox One X is among the most extravagant and wildly customized consoles ever released to the public for a regular consumer product by Microsoft. In the mix we’ve got multiple layers of flat or shiny ink, a single layer of glow in the dark green ink, laser etchings, LED indicator and/or greebling lights and custom-fit panels.

This is basically a whole new re-fitting of the console for this game alone. It’s like a high-end modifier of consoles took an Xbox One X, cut it apart, painted it, and fit it back together in a configuration befitting the cyberpunk futuristic aesthetic of this video game. The console goes further than the average “official” bundle customization in its attempt to make the machine look like it was made by a company straight from the Cyberpunk 2077 universe.

The controller is customized as well, complete with more unique panels, laser etching, black, silver, and red ink and metallic coverings. This is the sort of re-fitting of a console you’d expect to be made in a one-off, given away in a contest, something completely crazy like that. But this is a general release – it’s said to be “Limited Edition” but still – this is no multi-thousand-dollar artwork.

Instead, it’s a very rare moment of cross-over, between the points at which something is so extravagant that only very few of said item will be produced, and the point at which enough people will want to buy this oddity that a big number will be made.

This limited edition Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 bundle will be available in June of 2020, if all goes according to the most recently announced plans. Cyberpunk 2077’s release has been pushed back at least once before, and given the scale of the game indicated in the trailer(s), it wouldn’t be a shock to see the game’s release be pushed back again.

So the bundle will be available in June of 2020, but the game will be available on September 17, 2020. So there is a chance that you could buy the bundle, get the console and such, but still have some weeks

between owning the console and being able to play the game. That’ll be strange – but exciting? We’ll see about that – it’s a Smart Delivery title, after all.