10 Of The Best TV Channels You Can Watch Online For Free

The evolution of the internet has given us many wonderful new ways to consume media. No longer tethered to a world in which television only enters our homes via antenna, satellite, or cable feed, the internet makes media much more accessible. However, even with the vast array of content available to read, watch, and listen to for free, many of our favorite TV programs are held behind paywalls, subject to ongoing subscription fees for access.

A phenomenon known as cord-cutting arose as streaming video services came online, offering viewers another choice to watch the best shows on television. It entails the cancellation of cable or satellite TV in favor of Hulu, Netflix, and the like. However, with increasing subscription fees and our favorite programs sometimes spread across four, five, or more platforms, some folks might want to find a way to watch something without all the surcharges. Fortunately for anyone who can identify with this situation, alternatives exist. These are the best channels available to watch online for free.