How To Use The New Double Tap Feature On Your Older Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 9 and the Watch Ultra 2 were launched in September 2023. While the two smartwatches receive minimal design upgrades over previous generations, Apple touts an entire suite of new sensors and a much-improved S9 processor inside them. One of the key advantages of the new sensor is added support for Double Tap. This feature allows you to control your Apple Watch by tapping your thumb and index finger together, eliminating the need to touch the display.

Apple says Double Tap relies on the more sophisticated gyroscope and accelerometer, which work in tandem with the improved neural engine on the S9 chip for more accurate readings. Therefore, it is not available on older models.

While Double Tap is marketed as a feature to empower athletes and excursionists, it finds its roots in an accessibility feature called AssistiveTouch. Originally designed for users with physical disabilities, AssistiveTouch allows you to perform various actions on your Apple Watch using hand gestures, such as tapping fingers or clenching your hand. It works on all Apple Watch modern running on watchOS 8 or higher.

This means you can control any Apple Watch — Series 4 or newer — with hand gestures Double Tap with some tinkering. If interested, this article walks you through the steps to set up Apple Watch Series 9's Double Tap on any older Apple Watch.