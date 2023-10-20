Every Improvement Google Made In The Pixel 8 And Pixel 8 Pro

One of the most essential features of any modern smartphone is its camera. With social media sites becoming increasingly popular and the growing desire among people to capture important moments, users demand quality cameras with their devices to get the best possible images and video. That has led to manufacturers such as Samsung and Apple working hard to keep improving the various cameras that are built into their smartphones.

Google is no different in that respect, and the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro carry a number of impressive upgrades that should allow users to take photographs and film videos at a higher image quality than was previously possible. This includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, in addition to the improved selfie lens on the front that comes with autofocus on the Pixel 8 Pro. A new Macro Focus mode also allows users to take in-focus photographs from as close as 2 cm.

Meanwhile, the cameras can capture much more light than the Pixel 7 models, in some cases even doubling the amount of light the sensors receive. This allows the smartphones to produce images with more detail and more accurate color. It also takes better images and videos at night or in dark spaces than its predecessor. Google also promises its Real Tone technology should more accurately portray different skin tones, a common complaint about smartphones from non-white users.

The Pixel 8 Pro also gives users more flexibility when it comes to controlling how images look, as it allows more camera parameters to be changed. These include manual adjustment of the shutter speed and ISO setting to get exactly the shots you want.