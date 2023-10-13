Bing AI Joins Microsoft's Bug Bounty Program - And The Payouts Are Big

Microsoft, one of the biggest players in the AI game, is opening up Bing's AI capabilities for a bug bounty program. If you can discover a flaw categorized as "important" or "critical" in Microsoft's books that can be reproduced by the company's own experts, you can pocket up to $15,000 to discover such vulnerabilities. But the ceiling is not fixed and you can take home a bigger paycheck, if Microsoft deems your findings worthy.

The initiative, which falls under the aegis of Microsoft's M365 Bounty Program, covers all the AI-driven experiences associated with Bing (including the misfiring Bing Chat), its text-to-image creation system, and AI-linked Bing Integrations in Edge browser across mobile and desktop ecosystems. Microsoft isn't the only company that is relying on independent code sleuths and AI tinkerers to help fine-tune its AI offerings.

In April of 2023, OpenAI also launched a bug bounty program to find serious vulnerabilities haunting products like ChatGPT. Interestingly, OpenAI is offering a higher reward of up to $20,000, which is 25% richer than Microsoft's reward pool. It is worth pointing out here that Microsoft is a leading backer of OpenAI, having poured billions of dollars into the company since its early days while also lending its Azure infrastructure as the cloud-based brains for OpenAI products.