ChatGPT Gets Its Own Bug Bounty Program

Open AI has launched a bug bounty program that would offer rewards worth up to $20,000 for finding flaws and security-related vulnerabilities in its products like ChatGPT. It's not a novel strategy, as almost every major tech company runs similar bug bounty programs that reward code sleuths and independent experts handsomely for finding vulnerabilities. Microsoft, which poured billions into OpenAI, offers six-figure rewards for finding critical-level issues. OpenAI has partnered with bounty platform BugCrowd to let experts report their findings about "vulnerabilities, bugs, or security flaws" and collect their modest reward.

The OpenAI Bug Bounty Program will offer anywhere between $200 to $20,000 for affecting OpenAI products, especially ChatGPT. Of course, the payout will vary based on the severity, damage scope, and how complex it is for a bad actor to exploit those vulnerabilities.

In addition to ChatGPT, OpenAI's bug discovery program also covers the APIs offered by the company to commercial clients that will integrate services like the GPT-4 language model into their products. OpenAI's APIs, alongside the associated cloud server information and linked accounts, are all covered under the rewards program.