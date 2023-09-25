These Wireless Earbuds That Translate 37 Languages In Real Time Are An Incredible Deal
TL;DR: These wireless earbuds double as a real-time translator for communicating with non-English speakers. Grab yours here for only $157.
Frequent international travelers and those living in diverse communities may wish they spoke a second language. But you don't have to become multilingual just to interact with more people: use these translation earbuds instead.
The 2023 CES-featured and Red Dot award-winning Mymanu CLIK S earbuds pair with their companion app and allow you to communicate in over 37 different languages. All for just $157.
While you certainly could learn a second language or study common words and phrases, you may not have the time to do so. Besides, becoming fluent in a new language can take years, and you may be eager to start communicating now.
Instead, pop your Mymanu CLIK S earbuds in and get real-time translations. Then, just download the MyJuno translation app on your iOS or Android device to start.
More than translations: Music, calls, and all-day wear
The earbuds and app work in any direction you want. If someone approaches you with a question, the earbuds listen to their speech, translate it into your native language, and read it aloud for you to understand. Or, maybe you have a question. Say or type it into the app, watch it translate, and it'll be read aloud for the non-English speaker.
The Mymanu CLIK S earbuds aren't your ordinary headphones — but they can work like them for listening to music or taking phone calls. They're also water-resistant so that you can wear them during workouts or a walk in the rain.
Impressive battery life of up to 30 hours with the charging case allows you to use them for translation, streaming your playlist, and so much more on your next vacation or day-to-day use.
Break down communication barriers with the award-winning Mymanu CLIK S translation earbuds, now available for just $157.
