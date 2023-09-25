These Wireless Earbuds That Translate 37 Languages In Real Time Are An Incredible Deal

TL;DR: These wireless earbuds double as a real-time translator for communicating with non-English speakers. Grab yours here for only $157.

Frequent international travelers and those living in diverse communities may wish they spoke a second language. But you don't have to become multilingual just to interact with more people: use these translation earbuds instead.

The 2023 CES-featured and Red Dot award-winning Mymanu CLIK S earbuds pair with their companion app and allow you to communicate in over 37 different languages. All for just $157.

While you certainly could learn a second language or study common words and phrases, you may not have the time to do so. Besides, becoming fluent in a new language can take years, and you may be eager to start communicating now.

Instead, pop your Mymanu CLIK S earbuds in and get real-time translations. Then, just download the MyJuno translation app on your iOS or Android device to start.