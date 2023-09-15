iPhone 15 Pro 5G Speeds Could Be Your Reason To Upgrade

Apple's Wanderlust event earlier this month focused mostly on the virtues of a titanium build and the blazing-fast A17 Pro silicon that the company serves with the iPhone 15 Pro pair. But it appears that the phones also feature an upgraded modem that delivers significantly faster speeds over a 5G network.

According to an analysis done by SpeedSmart, the iPhone 15 Pro delivers an average 5G download speed of 255 Mbps, which is up to 24% faster compared to the iPhone 14 Pro when latched on to the same carrier's 5G airwaves. The tests involved T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon, with the iPhone 15 Pro clocking a peak download speed of 300.92 Mbps on T-Mobile's network.

The speed gain is not uniform across all carrier's 5G networks though. Verizon showcased the biggest improvement, while T-Mobile and AT&T served a downlink speed boost worth 22% and 14.6%, respectively. A similar pattern of faster 5G speeds was observed for the cellular upload stream using the iPhone 15 Pro.

However, upload speeds don't exhibit the same kind of dramatic boost as the download rates. SpeedSmart also notes the ping time — which is a marker for network latency — either remained unchanged or "had mostly minor bumps in performance."