Watch: India's Historic Moon Landing

For about as long as mankind has shot for the stars, our moon has been the first goalpost for any major space program. To date, only a small handful of craft, manned and unmanned, have successfully landed upon the lunar surface and explored the dazzling silence of a celestial object beyond our own. Today, another space program has joined that illustrious few by putting fresh tires on the moon.

Today, the Indian Space Research Organisation, or ISRO, successfully launched and landed its new lunar lander. The new module includes the spacecraft that carried the lander, the Chandrayaan-3, the lander proper, codenamed Vikram, as well as a new rover, Pragyan. After a nail-biting launch, Vikram has successfully touched down on the moon as of 8:30 a.m. EST, and is preparing to deploy Pragyan to begin its new mission.

"On this joyous occasion...I would like to address all the people of the world," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said from his current visit to the BRICS Summit in South Africa. "This success belongs to all of humanity, and it will help moon missions by other countries in the future."