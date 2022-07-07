What's Actually Under The Moon's Surface, According To NASA

What's under the moon's surface? Well, you can go ahead and put your cheese grater away because it's not swiss, cheddar or Camembert.

Like Earth, the Moon also has a crust, mantle, and core. However, the its center is made of iron and nickel, making it our solar system's second densest moon behind Io, one of the 79 moons circling Jupiter.

The solid inner core of our Moon is 480 kilometers in diameter, and the outer core of molten liquid iron pushes the total diameter to 660 kilometers (via NASA). It is small compared to most other celestial bodies that typically have cores that are half their overall diameter, like Earth's. According to Space, the lithosphere comprises most of the Moon's interior at roughly 620 miles thick. The mantle is about 839 miles wide, while the crust is only 31 miles. Oddly, the Moon's side facing towards Earth has a thinner crust than the one facing away, and according to NASA, scientists aren't sure why.

At one time, the Moon was besieged by volcanic activity. The resulting lava flows helped to form the vast plains easily viewed through a telescope. Once the magma cooled, it solidified, which in turn likely caused the interior layers to split apart (via Space). These different layers of diverse materials classify the Moon as a "differentiated world." Over time the heaviest elements made their way down to the Moon's center while the lighter ones stayed on or near the surface.