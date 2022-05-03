Is Lava Really Forming Dunes On Jupiter's Closest Moon?

About 484 million miles from Earth, Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, rules the outer orbits. It is so massive that some say it is a solar system in itself. A new study conducted by a team of Canadian astronomers at the University of British Columbia suggests that Jupiter has more than 600 moons, many as small as 800 meters in diameter. Jupiter's size is responsible for having once attracted its moons, forcing them into orbits. NASA, with a more conservative view, says that Jupiter has 53 named moons and 26 moons that have not been officially named yet; combined, they total 79 moons.

Some of these moons are very well known like Europa, which hosts a global ocean under an ice-crusted surface, and which many scientists believe is the best location to find life in the solar system. Ganymede is the largest moon in the entire solar system, and Calisto has craters that bear witness to the early days of the formation of the solar system. Among the crowded and irregular Jupiter orbits, another moon stands out for being the most volcanically active body in the solar system: Io.

The volcanic activity in Io is caused by a tug of war that has been going on for eons between Jupiter and the moon. The gravitational forces are so extreme that the solid surface of Io rises and lowers as if it were liquid, creating solid "tides." But a new study says there might be something more happening within this violent moon.