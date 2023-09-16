8 Of The Weirdest Handheld Gaming Accessories Ever Made

Fishing is a fun and calming experience. While merely casting out a fishing line and soaking in the ambience of nature is zen-like, few things are quite as thrilling as hooking a fish and reeling it in, which is easier said than done when you can't see them below the surface.

The Game Boy Pocket Sonar is a fishing accessory that could fit inside your pocket, hence its name — it was also designed for the Game Boy Pocket, so the name is a cute double entendre. Unlike most Game Boy cartridges, the Game Boy Pocket Sonar featured a prominent yellow foam bobber that housed the sonar. All one had to do was toss the sonar part into a body of water (and feed the cartridge 4 AA batteries), and it would display its findings on the Game Boy's screen. The sonar also came with a waterproof pouch users could hang around their neck since the Game Boy should never take a dip in water.

On one hand, the Game Boy Pocket Sonar looks weird since it's a fluffy sonar device attached to a Game Boy to find fish. The mere act of wearing it is going to turn heads. But on the other hand, it worked. Unlike countless other video game accessories of the time, the Game Boy Pocket Sonar functioned as advertised and actually located fish, which is a miracle in and of itself. Plus, the sonar's cartridge included a game that was basically a fish encyclopedia, which is a cool bonus.