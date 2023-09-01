Tesla Model X Qualifies For Full EV Tax Credit After Big Price Drops On It And Model S

It's becoming a lot more affordable to purchase a Tesla Model X, thanks in part to a big price drop by the EV manufacturer, as well as a federal tax credit that the price drop now makes it eligible for. The 2023 Dual Motor Tesla Model X, formerly known as the Long Range model, was previously $88,490 and is now $8,500 cheaper. That just so happens to bring its retail price down to $79,990, which is $10 under the cutoff price for an EV to be eligible for a full tax credit. This price is for a two-row configuration with black interior, plus a tow package; some premium features, like an additional row of seats or a different-colored interior, will price the Model X over the full tax credit threshold.

The federal tax credit, which was expanded under the Inflation Reduction Act, has a maximum of $7,500 for new EVs priced under $80,000. With the new rules in place, used EVs are also eligible for a tax credit of up to $4,000, limited to 30% of the cost of the pre-owned vehicle. There is also a limit to who can receive the tax credit based on modified adjusted gross income, with a cutoff ranging from $150,000 to $300,000, depending on tax filing status. Only one credit can be claimed per EV by a taxpayer, and there are several other restrictions and caveats in the fine print.