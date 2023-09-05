7 Hidden Dangers Of Over Relying On Electric Vehicles

The automobile industry has come a long way since the sale of the first gas-powered vehicle in 1896. The industry boomed after Henry Ford introduced the Model T in 1908, and that same year, William Durant founded General Motors. Consumers and businesses alike coveted the practicality and convenience of cars. The automotive industry also played a particularly large role in supplying military vehicles for both World War I and II.

The popularity of automobiles did not fade, and by 1980, 87.2 percent of American households owned one or more cars. In modern times, we have a seemingly endless variety of vehicle options, including size, manufacturer, and even the power source these vehicles use.

Although it may seem like gas-powered vehicles were the only option for many decades, the U.S.'s first electric car came to fruition around 1890. Electric vehicles were for a time seen as the cleaner, easier-to-use automobile option. However, the improvement of roads outside of city limits and a sense of adventure played a significant role in the near-demise of the electric vehicle as they lacked the range and reliability of gas-powered cars.

In recent decades the electric car has been making a comeback in a big way, with some even calling to replace all gas-powered vehicles with electric ones. This may seem like a good idea. After all, they are the greener option so-to-speak, but is heavily relying on electric vehicles really the best option?