These 4 Methods Could Speed Up Your Old iPad

Restarting a device is a go-to strategy when troubleshooting. It doesn't always work, but it does work often enough that it should be your first step with almost any device.

When restarting, an iPad will go through its RAM and purge any short-term memory files kept in the CPU. You won't lose any valuable data, but your RAM will run more efficiently and thus improve the overall performance of the iPad. To restart your device, press and hold the top button. When the restart slide appears, swipe it. You can hold that button again to turn the iPad back on. You'll know it worked when the Apple logo appears on the screen. If you're using a newer iPad that has no Home button, the process is the same, except you'll need to hold one of the two volume buttons at the same time as the top button to pull up the restart slider.

If your iPad is frozen or the restart slider won't appear, you'll need to do a force restart. To do this, press and hold both the top button and the Home button at the same time until the Apple logo appears on screen. If there's no Home button, it's a little trickier: press and quickly release the top volume button and then the bottom volume button before pressing and holding the top button. You can release the top button once the Apple logo appears and your iPad restarts.