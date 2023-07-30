4 New Electric Cars That Are A Tough Sell

Although most of the candidates in our best EVs of 2022 had a good year sales-wise, others struggled to find willing buyers for one reason or another. The South Korean twins, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, sold briskly — nearly 23,000 Ioniq 5s and about 20,500 EV6 electric crossovers. It's a similar story with the Tesla Model S (23,464), Ford Mustang Mach E (28,089), Chevy Bolt EUV (38,120), and the top-selling Tesla Model Y (191,451 sold).

Other vehicles were on the opposite side of the fence and didn't fare very well on the sales charts. For example, the Mazda MX-30 is a quirky and compact Japanese EV with suicide rear doors and a clean body style. However, its sales struggles (reportedly in the single digits for some months) are pretty easily explained — it was rendered undesirable by a dinky 35.5 kWh battery that enables only 100 miles of range and was only for sale in the state of California. It is a plug-in hybrid, but the engine inside only acts as a generator for the battery and can't actually drive the car. For $35,000, 100 miles is a huge shortcoming, which seems to be a pattern with the poorest-selling EVs. Mercifully, Mazda discontinued the MX-30 in July 2023.