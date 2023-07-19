Neurosync C-Infinity Review: An Effective Fix For VR's Greatest Weakness

Virtual reality gaming is an exciting genre, but one that suffers from some major hurdles when it comes to accessibility, several of which the Nurosync C-infinity aims to solve. Many people unfortunately find virtual reality practically unusable due to the nausea they experience while using VR devices. The C-infinity employs some clever tricks to counter this, and in doing so could unlock the technology for a lot of people who would otherwise be unable to use it. Secondly, the C-infinity is intended to permit VR gameplay without the need for a large open play space.

If this large, standing chair can pull this off and offer an exciting virtual reality experience free of nausea and in a relatively compact space, then it could dramatically expand the appeal of virtual reality gaming. However, there are also some aspects of the C-infinity which could limit its potential market.

Nuerosync provided us with a sample of the C-infinity to test and review.