This Gaudy, Golden Apple Vision Pro Will Only Set You Back $40K

Like most collector items and other things uber-luxury, Caviar will make a limited number of these gold-plated headsets. For now, it says there will be only 24 units manufactured. But given Caviar's history, we might see a fairly large pool of customizations and options with other materials, such as diamonds, carbon fiber, platinum, and more after this variant is made available in fall 2024. Understandably, this concept is based on images shared by Apple, and not an actual unit. Thus, we might see some changes to Caviar's design when the headset is widely available.

The extravagant use of gold is also expected to add considerable weight to the headset. While Apple hasn't revealed much about the Vision Pro's weight, initial reports suggest it may already be on the heavier side and too uncomfortable to be used for longer hours. That said, Apple already has a solution in mind — a band that goes above the head and will likely have to be bought separately. But the added price is obviously not a concern for anyone willing to shell out $40K for the golden Vision Pro.

Of course, none of these modifications will be covered under any warranty from Apple, but who cares when you can afford to buy a dozen Vision Pro headsets? You might as well just buy a regular one for actual use.