GTA 5 Vehicles You Probably Didn't Realize Are Based On Real Cars

Rockstar's record-breaking "Grand Theft Auto 5" and regularly updated "GTA Online" have hundreds of cars for players to take to the streets of Los Santos. Unlike the fictional city in which the games take place, though, many of the vehicles in "GTA 5" and "GTA Online" are near-replicas of real-life cars.

Most of the fictional car manufacturers in the "GTA" series are based on real-life brands. Ubermacht is the games' version of BMW, Coil is the "GTA" take on Tesla, Bravado is equivalent to Dodge, etc. Though not all of the cars in "Grand Theft Auto 5" are designed after real-life counterparts, fans might be surprised to learn just how many are based in reality.

One would be hard-pressed to find a real-life version of the "GTA Online" Ramp Buggy on the road — try "Robot Wars" or "Battlebots" — but some of the strangest-looking cars from "GTA 5" and "GTA Online" aren't so imaginary.