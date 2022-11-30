The Forgotten Lamborghini Concept That Looks Like A Spaceship Made Of Glass

It's safe to say that most of Lamborghini's lineup, including historical models, is unconventional-looking. The current Aventador is a 700-plus-horsepower, V12-powered, hyper-aggressive wedge. The Countach is one of the most recognizable cars of all time, and it looks more like a brightly colored stealth fighter jet with a license plate than anything resembling a "normal" car. Even lesser-known Lamborghinis from the past can look downright wacky. Not exactly a winner, the Lamborghini Jalpa looks like a sad fiberglass shovel and is not quite the car one would use to cruise around Monaco.

The Lamborghini Espada from the late 1960s is one of the first designs from Lamborghini that took a hard turn right into left field. From the front, it looks like a classic Italian sportscar from the era, right at home next to Maseratis and Alfa Romeos. That's where all similarities stop as the back features incredibly aggressive lines, huge windows, and a passenger compartment to support two additional seats in the back. This daring design helped the Espada become the brand's bestselling car for the decade between 1968 and 1978. The Espada, however, didn't come out of nowhere. The concept car that inspired the smash-hit grand tourer might be one of the strangest designs to come out of an automaker already known for automotive wackiness. That concept was the Lamborghini Marzal.