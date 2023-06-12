Here's When New Model TVs Come Out In 2023

At CES 2023, Samsung also showcased new TVs with microLED technology, succeeding The Wall series. Just like OLEDs, microLEDs are individually backlit instead of using a singular backlight for the entire panel — which renders better contrast and colors on microLED TVs as compared to standard LED, QLED, or Mini LED displays. Samsung's upcoming microLED TVs will start from 76 inches, and go up to 140 inches. All variants will have a minimum refresh rate of 120Hz, while the most premium "CX" variants will have a refresh rate of up to 240Hz.

These microLED TVs are expected to hit the market in the second half of 2023, but may be far from affordable given that these sets are targeting luxury experiences such as an in-home movie theater.

Samsung's Frame TVs, which display famous artworks when not in use, have also been revealed for 2023. Although there are no significant changes over the 2022 models, Samsung offers additional frame customization, including new metallic bezels beside the wooden ones. The Frame 2023 series has been launched in the U.K. and should be headed to the U.S. in the coming months, considering a new 32-inch model was revealed for the U.S. in May.

Further, Samsung will also announce new CU7000, CU8000, and CU8500 LED TVs for buyers on a limited budget.