5 Ways To Watch Live TV On Your iPhone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many Apple users, it's hard to imagine life before the iPhone. In addition to texting, calling, and FaceTiming your friends and family, Apple's smartphone can do just about everything you need in your day-to-day life, like banking, shopping, and navigating.

With brighter and sharper screens than ever before, your iPhone can also provide you with live TV, essential for cord-cutters who want more than just on-demand content. Live TV access is especially useful if you're looking to watch news, sports, or special events like the Academy Awards or political debates. Being able to do so on your mobile phone is essential if you want entertainment on-the-go.

While you're probably aware that the iPhone supports on-demand streaming apps like Netflix and Max, there are other services on the App Store that provide live content. Here are some ways you can watch live TV on your iPhone, including services that are totally free.