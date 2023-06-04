5 Ways To Watch Live TV On Your iPhone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For many Apple users, it's hard to imagine life before the iPhone. In addition to texting, calling, and FaceTiming your friends and family, Apple's smartphone can do just about everything you need in your day-to-day life, like banking, shopping, and navigating.
With brighter and sharper screens than ever before, your iPhone can also provide you with live TV, essential for cord-cutters who want more than just on-demand content. Live TV access is especially useful if you're looking to watch news, sports, or special events like the Academy Awards or political debates. Being able to do so on your mobile phone is essential if you want entertainment on-the-go.
While you're probably aware that the iPhone supports on-demand streaming apps like Netflix and Max, there are other services on the App Store that provide live content. Here are some ways you can watch live TV on your iPhone, including services that are totally free.
Live TV Streamers
Technically, every app on this list will be a live TV app, but for the best experience, you'll want to go with streaming services specifically focused on live content that are meant to replace traditional cable.
These apps include YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Philo TV, and thanks to the complicated world of distribution rights, each offers different live channel and program options. Each also has different DVR limitations and price tiers, and you may want to choose which app is right for you based on your budget.
YouTube TV is the best of the bunch, thanks to the overwhelming amount of content it offers, including over 85 channels. YouTube TV has significant sports options, with many games offered in full 4K resolution, and it's the only app that currently hosts NFL Sunday Ticket. You'll also find plenty of live news options, including your local PBS station, as well as a lot of Spanish-language content. YouTube TV is one of the most expensive streaming apps on the market: the base plan costs $73 per month, with options for additional channels.
Sling TV can cost half that, and is more customizable: you can choose between two different channel packages, or both, paying between $40 and $50 per month based on what you select. Philo TV is even more affordable, priced at $25 per month, and has over 70 channels to stream, but it isn't a great choice if you're looking for live sports or any major news networks.
Hybrid Streamers
If you're looking for an iPhone app that provides both live TV and original content, you've got a few options. Hulu + Live TV is a great choice, and is exactly what its name implies: In addition to Hulu's library of original shows like "The Great" and "Only Murders in the Building," the app also streams live channels similar to YouTube TV, Sling TV, etc.
Hulu (owned by Disney) can also be packaged with Disney+ and ESPN+, and the latter service has multiple live sports options to add to your streaming menu. Disney also owns major networks like ABC, Fox, and National Geographic, so the channels it offers are less subject to change than other third-party apps. Hulu + Live TV currently offers 80 channels in its base plan, with add-on options as well.
Unfortunately, it's one of the most expensive streaming services out there, with a starting price of $70 per month. For $15 extra you can use unlimited simultaneous screens, which is useful if you want to switch from your iPhone to your TV mid-viewing.
Other hybrid streamers include mostly on-demand services that have add-on channels with live content. Amazon Prime Video is one such example: In addition to original Amazon content like "Good Omens" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," you can purchase add-ons that include live content like Paramount+. It also includes some live sports like "Thursday Night Football," and starts at $8.99 per month, though that's also included free with an Amazon Prime membership.
Brand Streamers
More and more studios are creating independent streaming platforms to showcase original and live content. You'll find much of Universal's content, like "Saturday Night Live" and "The Office," on Peacock, and productions by Paramount like "Star Trek" and "Beavis and Butthead" on Paramount+. However, these apps offer live TV content from networks owned by these companies as well.
If you subscribe to Peacock, you can watch live channels including NBC and The Hallmark Channel on your iPhone. Peacock also offers many news and sports offerings, including NBC Sports, Sky News, and the WWE Network. Similarly, Paramount+ allows you to stream your local CBS station, as well as some live sports like golf, soccer, and football.
Another benefit of these company-specific apps is, because the libraries are more limited, they're more affordable. Both Peacock Premium and Paramount+ start at $5 per month, with ad-free options available for $10 per month.
Free Ad-Supported Live Streaming
The last few years have seen free ad-supported television (FAST) apps carve out a share of the livestreaming market. These services allow users to watch live TV at no cost, and some don't even require you to sign up for an account. You can install these services to your iPhone from the App Store, and immediately begin channel surfing as simply as people used to just flip on the TV.
Two of the most popular FAST services include Pluto TV and Tubi. Both offer hundreds of live TV channels at no cost, though you'll have to sit through countless periodic ads, even more common than commercials on traditional TV networks. Most of these channels are also not traditional live TV, but rather curated live streams of content. Some channels are highly-specific, like a 24/7 feed of "Price is Right" episodes, while others will focus on genres like crime or comedy.
Because distribution rights to most live sports are expensive and competitive, you won't find much on FAST apps, but Pluto TV and Tubi do have a range of news and weather streams. If you're looking for basic live TV, these services will scratch your itch at no cost, with zero hassle.
Apple TV
One thing Apple is very good at is seamlessly connecting its various apps and products, so of course, Apple TV is suited perfectly for the iPhone as well. Like the Apple TV device, the app can let you add channels like Paramount+ that will let you stream some live TV to your phone. Apple is also hoping to draw viewers to its original Apple TV+ content, like "Ted Lasso" and "Foundation," and it's made a push for live sports like some of its major competitors.
Its biggest sports get so far is the rights to Major League Soccer games. With Apple TV, you can watch every MLS match live, including playoffs. Apple's also made some in-roads with baseball, and offers on-demand replays and original coverage, as well as live Friday Night Baseball games. It's not much, but if you're an iPhone user and a fan of MLB or MLS, the app will come in very handy. Apple TV+ costs $7 per month, with free trials available for new users.