Apple TV+ has Asimov sci-fi classic Foundation: Could it be this good?

There’s a TV show coming to Apple TV+ in September of 2021 that goes by the name of Foundation. The show Foundation how has a pair of teaser trailers that’ll excite your brain and entice you to join the Apple TV+ universe, starting with an intriguing description of the basic plot. “The Galactic Empire has brought peace to thousands of worlds, but the beliefs of one man now threaten their very existence.”

You may be surprised to find the term “The Galactic Empire” in the main description of the show. Especially if you’ve never heard of Foundation before, you might think: How can they get away with this, when Star Wars has used the term “Galactic Empire” for decades? They can because Foundation, the source material, was written and published several decades before Star Wars was written.

The television show Foundation is based on a series of books/stories created by Isaac Asimov starting all the way back in the year 1942. The series was created between 1942 and 1950, then in three more series from 1951 to 1953. If you’re looking for a series of stories that will out-last your free time, this is the one. Asimov added more to the universe in the 1980s, and retrofitted said stories to other stories he’d written in the past – it’s one gigantic fountain of story.

This show could exist for a single season, or it could last… basically forever. The showrunner for this show is executive producer David S. Goyer. Other executive producers include Robyn Asimov*, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross.

*Robyn Asimov is one of Isaac Asimov’s children. Robyn previously appeared as herself in Three Laws Safe: Conversations About Science Fictions and Robots, and About Science Fiction and Robots. Foundation is her first Producer credit.

With Robyn Asimov onboard to make certain the original vision of the book series is kept in order, and a top-tier team of creators making this series for Apple TV+, it would appear that we have the potential for a blockbuster. Cross your fingers and hope for the best, and we’ll see how it rolls in September of this year.