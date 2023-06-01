Motorola Razr+ Vs. Pixel Fold: Which New Foldable Phone Reigns Supreme?

If you're considering these devices, know that their form factors are very different. While the Motorola Razr+ is a sleek, clamshell device, the Pixel Fold is a full-size foldable phone. While not as large as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Pixel Fold is quite hefty, weighing 283g. The Motorola Razr+, on the other hand, is significantly smaller than the Pixel Fold, a fact reflected in its 183g weight, exactly 100g less, a significant amount in the world of smartphones.

The different form factors also mean very different displays. While both the devices come with a cover screen, the one on the Pixel Fold is a fully functional 5.8-inch OLED display that can be used as a regular smartphone. On the other hand, the Razr+'s smaller 3.6-inch pOLED cover display acts more like an accessory to the primary display. The Razr's interior panel supports refresh rates of up to 144Hz and can go up to 1100 nits in brightness.

The Pixel Fold's primary foldable display is nearly tablet-sized, measuring 7.6 inches in the unusual 6:5 aspect ratio. This OLED panel boasts a resolution of 2208 x 1840 and has a 120Hz refresh rate. The Motorola Razr+'s unfolded pOLED display measures 6.9 inches and has a more traditional 22:9 aspect ratio. It has a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels with support for HDR10+. The Razr+'s display is as bright as the one on the Pixel Fold and goes up to 1400 nits.