Motorola Razr+ Vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Is The Razr The Best New Foldable?

Motorola just announced the new Razr+ 2023 clamshell smartphone with a revamped design and a much more useful outer display. Besides the improved external display, the inner display on the Razr+ has also been enhanced, while the exterior design has been reinforced with more premium materials. The new Razr+ meets the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 head-on with comparable specifications.

Samsung leads the global foldables market based on data from DSCC, with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 alone accounting for nearly half of all the foldables sold in Q4 2022. The clamshell's success may be attributed to the compact form factor and ease of carrying the phone or more accessible pricing compared to the $2,000 Galaxy Fold.

While Samsung is also set to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Fold 5 soon, the launch is still several weeks away. If you want to buy a new foldable flip phone soon, this Motorola Razr+ vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comparison should give you enough reasons to choose one over the other.