Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Tab S9 July Reveal Leaked

Samsung is apparently pushing the market arrival of its next-gen foldable phones in the Galaxy Z Flip and Fold series ahead to July. According to Korean news outlet The Chosun Ilbo, the electronics titan will reportedly hold an event in Seoul on July 26 to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Samsung introduced the previous two generations of its foldable devices in the month of August. The report coming out of Samsung's home market adds that following a July introduction, the two phones will hit shelves on August 11.

Citing an executive familiar with the business, The Chosun Ilbo's report states Samsung is moving the launch date for its premium foldable phones in order to accommodate its quarterly figures, owing to a slump in the semiconductor business. The company's semiconductor woes apparently hit close to home: After following a two-chip sale strategy for its flagship phones, serving them in variants with in-house Exynos and Qualcomm chips, Samsung has inked an exclusive multi-year deal with Qualcomm.

Insider reports claim that Samsung employees in the Exynos division are not too happy with the move, while customers have been demanding the shift because of the sub-par performance and thermal throttling woes of Exynos processors compared to Qualcomm. It also appears that Samsung wants to impress phone enthusiasts with its next-gen foldable, following Google's own flashy entry in the segment with the Pixel Fold.