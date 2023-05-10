The Coolest Google Pixel Tablet Features, Ranked

After a long wait and a year of teases, Google has finally announced its upcoming Pixel Tablet and it really went all out with the specs and features. Google has included its new Tensor G2 chip in there, alongside 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

The new tablet from Google is also packed with the kinds of sensors you'd expect from a high-end device, including a fingerprint scanner, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer. It also includes a Titan M2 chip as a co-processor bringing with it a boost in security. So what does all of this mean, and why has Google included it?

Google may be motivated, in part, by the competition. It's easy to see where Google has tried to take it to Apple. Since Apple announced that Final Cut Pro is coming to their tablet, Google is including its own powerful software. iPads are pricey, so the Pixel Tablet starts at just under $500. Apple has the Retina display, Google has gone high definition — and the list continues.

Here are the biggest features on the upcoming Google Pixel Tablet, ranked.