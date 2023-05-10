The Coolest Google Pixel Tablet Features, Ranked
After a long wait and a year of teases, Google has finally announced its upcoming Pixel Tablet and it really went all out with the specs and features. Google has included its new Tensor G2 chip in there, alongside 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.
The new tablet from Google is also packed with the kinds of sensors you'd expect from a high-end device, including a fingerprint scanner, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer. It also includes a Titan M2 chip as a co-processor bringing with it a boost in security. So what does all of this mean, and why has Google included it?
Google may be motivated, in part, by the competition. It's easy to see where Google has tried to take it to Apple. Since Apple announced that Final Cut Pro is coming to their tablet, Google is including its own powerful software. iPads are pricey, so the Pixel Tablet starts at just under $500. Apple has the Retina display, Google has gone high definition — and the list continues.
Here are the biggest features on the upcoming Google Pixel Tablet, ranked.
3. It's a great way to use Google's powerful editing tools
Unless you've spent the last few months in a deep, dark cave with exceptionally poor Wi-Fi, you'll have noticed that Google is pretty excited about AI and how it's going to change the world. One area where Google's AI is making a difference is in its photo editing tools. While you will be able to access and use those tools on a number of Google's devices, if you're serious about tinkering with your photos then the Pixel Tablet is probably your best choice. Its large display, reasonably broad color palette, and touchscreen interface make it a great choice for photo editing tasks.
As it's a Pixel device, it's also a fantastic way to get access to these tools for free — though a basic Google One membership doesn't exactly break the bank at $2 per month. Still, owners of any Pixel devices get access to things like Magic Eraser and the new Magic Editor at no cost for an indefinite period. This on its own isn't a reason to spend over $500 on a tablet, but it is a nice bonus.
The new Magic Editor tool can remove awkward objects, like a bag someone is wearing, from a photograph. It can also do neat things like move the subjects of that photograph around, make the sky look nicer, and change the colors, lighting, and tone of the rest of the photo to reflect any changes you've made to the weather.
2. The charging dock is built for binge-watching
Tablets exist in that weird area between phones and laptops. As a result, it's many people's go-to when they want to spend the day watching episode after episode of their favorite show solo on the couch. Of course, a tablet-based binging session is not without its issues.
First off, if you're running off a battery then there's a hard limit on the binge. You can always plug in, but that usually means you have a wire trailing across you which can be uncomfortable or cumbersome if you try to get up. However, plugging in can also generate a lot of heat, which can subsequently singe your legs, torso, or hands — albeit very slightly. Then there's a mild risk of falling asleep, rolling over, and sending your expensive device tumbling to the floor. Thankfully, Google has thought ahead and provided everyone purchasing their tablet with a charging stand.
The magnetic stand isn't just a safe place to store your tablet and keep it powered up. It has a built-in speaker system that will enhance your viewing experience. It can also be used to play music or keep your tablet in place for video calls. It's hard to see a downside of the included stand, but it does highlight one strange choice Google has made — they've provided what would likely be a fairly expensive accessory for free, then opted not to include a USB-C cable in with the Pixel Tablet. So even if you hate the dock, you're stuck with it until you buy an additional wire.
1. The Pixel Tablet can be your smart home's centerpiece
The Pixel Tablet, combined with some recent upgrades Google has made to its Home app, gives smart home owners a great new way to control their devices. On the Home panel, you can set up your house's smart devices and cameras for quick access. This is fully customizable, so you'll have the devices you use most frequently right at your fingertips. Live feeds from your Nest cameras can also be added to the home panel, and the tablet's 11" display is a great size for those of you who like monitoring what's going on in and around your home. Other solid choices for your home panel include thermostats, lights, and smart locks.
While your tablet is locked and docked, it essentially functions as a smart display — showing you the time, a to-do list, and various other useful widgets. If that doesn't sound appealing, it can double as a digital photo frame. You can select some nice images from your gallery, and the tablet will act as a part of your home's decor, cycling through the pictures throughout the day. In addition to everything else, it has Google Assistant built-in. So if you have "Hey Google" enabled, it essentially acts as a Nest hub and allows you to control your smart home with your voice.