Improved Google Home App Launches With Support For Pixel Tablet, More Matter Devices

Compared to learning about brand new Pixel devices, including a Pixel Fold, this Google I/O announcement might not sound immediately exciting, but it's no less important to advancing Google's increasingly cohesive ecosystem. The Google Home platform is taking significant strides today with a more streamlined and efficient smart home experience that aims to eliminate connectivity dead ends and home hub confusion once and for all. The redesigned Google Home app, which has been in testing since October, is rolling out globally for Android and iOS starting May 11.

In addition to sweeping fundamental and design changes, the updated app boasts faster load times and camera speed, with live camera feeds loading 38% faster and camera clip access improved by 29% compared to the previous app. In total, Google has introduced over 50 improvements and new features, including the ability to reorder Favorites, a more helpful Activity tab, an inbox where you can find actionable notifications you may have missed, streamlined notification preferences, and easier vertical video scrubbing with improved event labels that give you a glanceable idea of who or what is brushing across your cameras.

Wear OS users will also benefit from these updates, with improved camera notifications, animated previews for camera events, and more powerful controllers rolling out on May 15. Google also announced plans to bring some of the original Nest cameras into the new Google Home app, starting with the first-generation Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor in July.