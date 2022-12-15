Google's Matter Upgrade Just Hit Android And Nest: Why That's Huge

The smart home wasn't always so easy to manage. In the earliest days, those riding the wave of connected homes dealt with a hodgepodge of proprietary communication protocols. This meant you had to get very specific about the products you bought because they only worked with one other very specific product. Wanted another? You needed more devices, more hubs, more logins, and more everything. It was a confusing mess, to say the least.

Fast forward to today, and things have gotten much better. Companies are working together to ensure their products can communicate with others without much tinkering on the users' end. Hubs have become multifunctional, allowing you to operate multiple products from a central device, even if you bought them from different manufacturers. And all it takes for the user to set this up in most cases now is to log into their account and click a few buttons.

Matter is the latest technology promising to strengthen this convoluted web even further, and Google has just announced the first of its devices to enter the new age. Both Nest and Android-based devices now support Matter. While Matter requires a hub to operate a full network of supported devices, you can use any device that you'd like, as long as it can double as a Matter hub. For Google, that now includes Google Home speaker, Google Home Mini, Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub (1st and 2nd gen), Nest Hub Max, and the new Nest Wifi Pro.