Galaxy S24 Series May Be In For A Big RAM Upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is several months away from an official reveal, but leaks about the flagship smartphone series have already started to seep through. Last week, we learned about Samsung's tentative plans to massively upgrade the camera hardware over the Galaxy S23 Ultra. A newly spotted rumor now hints the Galaxy S24 is set to get significant upgrades in RAM, improving the performance and multi-tasking abilities of the phone.

Tipster Revengus, who has previously leaked other details about the cameras and processor on the Galaxy S24 series, now has information to share about the upgraded RAM on all models. As per the tipster, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will rock up to 16GB of RAM, a significant upgrade over the current 12GB memory on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus models are also set for sizeable upgrades and will come with 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB on the Galaxy S23 and S23+ announced in February 2023.