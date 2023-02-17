Samsung Galaxy S23 Has Launched Globally, And Pre-Orders Are Already Exceeding Expectations

Nearly three weeks after Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 series at the first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023, the devices have been launched globally. Pre-orders for all three S23 devices, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, commenced on February 1, same day as the devices were officially announced. Samsung offered consumers a free storage upgrade for pre-ordering, in addition to Samsung credits up to $100.

The Galaxy S23 series are near-identical copies of their predecessors, albeit with minor design changes that could only be spotted by an eagle-eyed fans. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is slightly heavier and wider than the S22 Ultra, along with changes to the curvature of the screen on the device. Most of the changes to the S23 lineup are in the internals, with all editions of the phone using Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The phone also gets UFS 4.0 storage, and the primary camera on the S23 Ultra now has a 200MP sensor.

In a press release announcing the global launch of the S23 series, Samsung claimed to have achieved impressive pre-order numbers for the devices. The blog post also indicates that the vast majority of S23 buyers are opting for the flagship model — the Galaxy S23 Ultra — despite the device being significantly pricier than the standard Galaxy S23.