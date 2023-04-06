10 Worst Video Game PC Ports Of All Time

Sometimes, the video game industry seems cyclical. Publishers and developers make mistakes, learn from their mistakes, and then make the same mistakes all over again. This trend has steered the industry since its creation, for better or worse, and right now the worse portion of this pattern has taken the form of terrible PC ports.

Take the long-awaited PC version of "The Last of Us Part 1." Regardless of what you think of its sequel, the first "The Last of Us" is a blockbuster experience, and desktop gamers have been anticipating it ever since Sony started shipping erstwhile PlayStation exclusives to PC. Unfortunately, the PC version of "The Last of Us" is a buggy laughing stock, and it's not the only one. "Wild Hearts" and "Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty" also received sub-par PC ports, and now audiences are skeptical of any game coming to PC.

Still, all things considered, these PC renditions aren't that bad. They may feel a bit insulting, but gamers have seen way worse. Remember when PC ports crashed constantly? Or when their control schemes cramped hands? What about when PC ports were literally unbeatable? Compared to those, "The Last of Us Part 1" on PC is downright flawless. Here are some of the worst PC ports you might have forgotten about. While we could claim gamers are better off not remembering these titles, you know what they say about those who don't learn from history.