5 Incredible Cars That Are Even Faster Than Advertised

Why in the world would an auto company lie about their car's actual horsepower or top speed? As it turns out, there are a few reasons.

In the early days of dedicated auto magazines (i.e., Car and Driver, Sports Car Illustrated, etc.), automakers sent "ringer" vehicles out for review so the writers and editors would give their cars a glowing review. These "ringers" were usually specially tuned in-house and thus easily outperformed any car the Average Joe could purchase off the showroom floor.

In the early 1970s, the Federal government passed a new law that made companies change how they advertised a car's horsepower to the masses. Previously, they used "gross" horsepower, or what a completely stripped-down engine could produce under the perfect circumstances. The new law made them use "net" horsepower, or what the engine actually kicked out "under simulated highway conditions." According to the New York Times, once the law was enacted in 1972, the difference in the advertised horsepower of some cars dropped by as much as 35%.

Some say it had to do with keeping auto insurance premiums down. Others believe manufacturers were trying to undersell horsepower to fool the governing bodies of competitive racing organizations (like the NHRA). Sometimes, automakers just fibbed for no apparent reason. In all likelihood, it's probably a little (or a lot) of all these things that contribute to the strange phenomena, and here are five cars that prove it.