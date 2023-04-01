8 Cheap Electric Cars That Are Much More Interesting Than Tesla

It has been many years since Tesla was the only electric vehicle (EV) game in town, and competition is sprouting up from both startup and legacy automakers. There is no question that Tesla is a trailblazing company that pioneered mass production of EVs and the proliferation of charging networks and other battery-powered cars, but consumers now have more options than ever. Despite the cutting-edge technical innovations and novel features that drive the popularity of Tesla vehicles, all owners are not satisfied with their own experience as issues with quality control and customer service are well documented and have been reported for many years. Therefore, many car buyers wanting to switch to an EV are considering other brands more than ever.

With legacy manufacturers adopting battery technology across the board, consumers benefit in many ways. The proliferation of technology in mass production historically brings prices down. More EV producers should result in falling prices. Furthermore, automakers with a network of sales and service centers established for decades — several with more than a century — have long-established procedures and protocols for ensuring customer satisfaction and a steady supply of replacement parts. They also have mature quality control protocols to prevent shoddy workmanship. Even with the new competition, EVs remain frustratingly expensive overall, and Tesla models are among the priciest. Considering the relative values of roughly equivalent models, these eight electric cars are cheaper and much more interesting than a Tesla.