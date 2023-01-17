Here's How Much It Actually Costs To Maintain A Tesla Model Y

The newest Tesla model currently on offer, the Tesla Model Y, sits in the middle of the EV manufacturer's range, offering a balance of affordability, build quality, and performance. On the whole, the market has embraced the Model Y's mid-tier identity: Tesla sold over 1.2 million in 2022 alone (via Tesla Investor Relations).

Teslas, unfortunately, can present unexpected costs. The company tends to focus its marketing on early adopters and luxury car fans. It's both a pro and a con of becoming a Tesla owner that, while living on the cutting edge, you may find unanticipated alterations needed or longer term concerns to address. In addition, there often arise meaningful questions regarding the reliability, range, and expense of EVs in general, and Teslas are no exception to that rule. When it comes to comprehensive, long-term data on the details of the Tesla Model Y, Edmunds has reported extensively on the long-term model testing, spanning years and tens of thousands of miles.

With that in mind, this is what the average motorist can expect to pay to make a Tesla Model Y a daily driver.