Here's How Much It Actually Costs To Maintain A Tesla Model Y
The newest Tesla model currently on offer, the Tesla Model Y, sits in the middle of the EV manufacturer's range, offering a balance of affordability, build quality, and performance. On the whole, the market has embraced the Model Y's mid-tier identity: Tesla sold over 1.2 million in 2022 alone (via Tesla Investor Relations).
Teslas, unfortunately, can present unexpected costs. The company tends to focus its marketing on early adopters and luxury car fans. It's both a pro and a con of becoming a Tesla owner that, while living on the cutting edge, you may find unanticipated alterations needed or longer term concerns to address. In addition, there often arise meaningful questions regarding the reliability, range, and expense of EVs in general, and Teslas are no exception to that rule. When it comes to comprehensive, long-term data on the details of the Tesla Model Y, Edmunds has reported extensively on the long-term model testing, spanning years and tens of thousands of miles.
With that in mind, this is what the average motorist can expect to pay to make a Tesla Model Y a daily driver.
Where rubber meets road
Edmunds' testing presented mostly good news for Model Y maintenance. The Model Y, like other EVs, tends to require fewer repairs over time than gas-powered vehicles. Over two years and almost 30,000 miles, Edmunds' Model Y required exactly one out-of-warranty fix: a flat tire. Tesla took care of that for $78. That's an impressively low price for three years of maintenance costs on a luxury car.
At the same time, if your Model Y does require serious work, it could cost an arm and a leg. Overall, Tesla repair prices run an average of 27% more expensive than their standard gas counterparts would. This is due partly to scarcity of parts since Tesla doesn't mass produce, but it also has to do with the company's relentless opposition to third-party right to repair. In addition, Edmunds reports the Model Y slightly underperforms its purported range of 326 miles per charge, coming in at 316. Though not particularly significant, limited range for any EV means more frequent charging, which can equate to higher costs overall.
Like most EVs, the Tesla Model Y costs a lot up front, but it delivers a comparatively reliable and inexpensive experience over time. Edmunds also reports a pleasant, professional experience handling in-warranty repairs, though it did find high demand may mean lengthy wait times. Barring major unexpected repairs — like a collision or a complete battery replacement — the Model Y is indeed affordable to maintain.