Amazon Is Laying Off Another 9,000 Workers

To say the tech sector's future is shaky would be an innocent understatement. In fact, the industry is more uncertain than ever, as evidenced by significant layoffs that even the biggest players in the digital age aren't immune to. Adding fuel to the fire is the biggest bank failure since the housing crisis of 2008, courtesy of Silicon Valley Bank, with whom many tech startups and juggernauts entrusted their finances.

Amazon hasn't been immune, as the company entered 2023 facing 18,000 layoffs across its various disciplines, including retail (and the warehousing real estate that supports it), hardware, and internal staffing groups. According to a company memo penned by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and obtained by CNBC, the company is facing 9,000 more. The new round of layoffs primarily affects Amazon's cloud computing divisions, advertising, and Twitch, the streaming juggernaut it acquired in 2014.

It sounds like the bad news will reach those affected in waves over the coming weeks with a late-April deadline. Amazon is preparing healthy severance packages to help the unfortunate employees throughout their transitions. In the memo, Jassy reminded employees how aggressively it added to its workforce over the past few years, particularly throughout the pandemic. He noted Amazon's desire to operate with leaner efficiency to feel confident facing a future that has become harder to predict. Jassy also apologized to employees for the delayed word on the added cuts, noting Amazon didn't have enough data when it announced the original.